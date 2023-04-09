Intermediary oversight should never be opaque

It was inevitable that internet regulation would tighten, given the dangers of an online free-for-all. But the revisions of IT Rules 2021 that were notified on 6 April by India’s ministry of electronics and infotech have made even advocates of oversight mutter ‘be careful what you wish for.’ To protect online gamers from harmful depictions, gambling and addiction, self-regulatory bodies are to be set up that will vet games for that purpose; an emerging industry’s fortunes could turn on how restrictive this idea turns out to be. What has generated greater worry, however, is the watchful eye that a government fact-check unit will be asked to keep on intermediaries like social media platforms for “fake or false or misleading" content “in respect of any business of the Central government." This fact-checker will identify uploads for removal that tick this either-either-or ban checklist, failing which the host platform could be denied ‘safe harbour’ from legal prosecution for what others upload. This particular rule has evoked howls of protest and could be dragged to court for a close look at its consistency with guidelines laid down in the Shreya Singhal case of 2013, which forced a review of Section 66A of the IT Act that was being misused wantonly to muzzle free speech. Just days before new IT rules were notified, the apex court had spot-lit the vitality of media freedom to democracy in the context of an Indian TV channel taken off air for what was found to be mere criticism of government actions.