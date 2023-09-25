India's next census must be a digital one

The office of the Registrar General of India, which conducts the census exercise, has already sent a letter to States and Union Territories extending the deadline to fix administrative boundaries to January 1 of 2024. After that exercise is done, a detailed house listing exercise will have to be done, which is necessary for updating the National Population Register. The NPR logs details of all “usual residents" of a place – defined as someone who has been residing in one address for the past six months and intends to do so for the next six months. Given all this, there is widespread belief that the 2021 Census will actually be completed only in time for the 2029 elections.