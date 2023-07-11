Opinion
India’s only listed drone-maker is flying high
Summary
- By far the largest Indian pure-play drone manufacturer, Ideaforge Technologies looks set to soar with drones becoming ever more ubiquitous and useful
Shares of Ideaforge Technologies soared 93% on their public debut – appropriate enough for a company that manufactures drones. The stock fell by 10% on day 2 while investors who had been lucky enough to get an IPO allotment booked windfall profits. At around ₹1,270 (as of July 11), the stock is still up around 90% from its issue price of ₹672.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×