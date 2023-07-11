India’s only listed drone-maker is flying high

Drones were also used in the conflicts in Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, Azerbaijan and Armenia. During the Kargil War in 1999, India used drones for observations along the Line of Control, and both India and China have been using drones extensively along the Line of Actual Control. The Reaper drones that India is buying have been used for targeted assassinations. The US Air force is also developing drones that act in concert with manned aircraft.