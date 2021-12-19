India’s path through 2022 would be riddled with inflation bumps

A weaker rupee will have an added impact on the country’s inflation rate as import costs go up. India is a net importer of goods, especially of oil and oil products. The Energy Information Administration of the US has forecast that Brent crude prices will range between $71 and $73 from now till March 2022, and remain close to $70 for the rest of next year. The only way to reduce our oil import bill is to forcibly reduce consumption, but that is unlikely in the short term. Meanwhile, two other factors have the potential to nudge price indices upwards. One is recent increases in telecom-service tariffs. The second is the goods and services tax (GST) fitment committee’s proposal to increase GST rates across slabs, which, if it materializes, is likely to have an inflationary impact as well.