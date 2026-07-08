India's payments revolution must now cross borders

Moving money is a model for making money. In the next few months, big-brand fintechs that use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) platforms will offer shares to the public, adding lustre to a technology boom as well as fizz to shareholder capitalism.
Everyone takes for granted fintech’s standard-setting innovations, from zero transaction fees, instant settlement and freedom from the fiddly chore of counting cash. But the transformation of domestic payments has not yet fed into cross-border payments. Dissatisfaction over delays in international money transfers to personal and business accounts, and a general lack of transparency, remains rife.
The RBI’s recent circular on facilitating faster inward cross-border payments stands out as a strong policy corrective. Banks were directed to notify customers immediately upon receipt of inward remittance messages, reconcile nostro accounts in near real time, and credit eligible inward payments on the same business day.