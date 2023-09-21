India’s pilot shortage is compounded by regulatory overreach, unplanned growth
Summary
- The civil aviation regulator would be better off trying to improve the quality of training that Indian pilots receive
India’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has only itself to blame for being dragged to court by Akasa Air. The low-cost carrier, India’s newest, has been crippled by the sudden exodus of 43 pilots, which it said forced it to cancel as many as 700 flights in August. It expects an equal number of cancellations this month, too.