The root of the dispute is a 2005 order issued by the DGCA under its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) rules, in which it imposed a minimum notice period of six months on pilots of all ranks. The notification it issued at the time argued: “It has been observed that pilots are resigning without providing any notice to the airlines. In some cases, even groups of pilots resign together without notice and as a result airlines are forced to cancel their flights at the last minute. Such resignation by the pilots and the resultant cancellation of flights causes inconvenience and harassment to the passengers. Sometimes such an abrupt action on the part of the pilots is in the form of a concerted move, which is tantamount to holding the airline to ransom and leaving the travelling public stranded. This is a highly undesirable practice and goes against the public interest." It also said that it took about four months to train and license a pilot to operate an aircraft. Pilots-in-Command (PICs) additionally required flight hours as a co-pilot and had to pass another skill test.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}