India’s policy on cooperation is key to creating livelihoods for all

After 74 years of independence and an array of schemes to meet the basic needs of citizens, it is only a matter of logical progression that the state should now focus on creating a society of self-dependent people with adequate livelihood opportunities. And cooperation is being seen as key to this transition. From farming and food-processing to fisheries and self-help groups (SHGs); cooperatives are touted as catalysts for social and economic progress. But what does this renewed focus mean for the effectiveness of a policy? This article picks up elements of cooperation from a scheme aimed at enhancing the livelihood of forest-dependent Tribal communities to answer this question. Rolled out in 2018, the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) leverages the traditional knowledge of Tribal communities to harvest forest produce and strengthen their market linkages. Central to its operations is a Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK). It is a Tribal-owned centre that undertakes aggregation, processing and packaging of forest produce for sale. The functioning of the scheme hinges on the attributes of cooperative existence.