India's political economy challenge is to contain ‘transfer union’ discord

Fourth, in the European Monetary Union, it is the poorer states that are more highly indebted, which is what one would expect. In India, however, there is no appreciable difference in the indebtedness of the two sets of states. What lies behind this counter-intuitive difference is the nature of budget constraints in the two federations. Protocol No. 12 annexed to the Maastricht Treaty of the EU imposes an upper limit of 3% of GDP for budget deficits and 60% of GDP for gross public debt. There is, however, no effective mechanism to enforce these limits, even though the Delors Commission that formed the basis of the European Monetary Union had recommended ‘binding’ constraints on budget deficits among its constituents.