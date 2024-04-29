India’s political economy:Higher-for-longer policy rates pose a peculiar problem
Summary
- Interest rates will probably stay higher for longer not just in the US, but here in India too. It could restrain a revival in private investment and constrain what the government can spend.
As nations, both India and the US have shared civilizational values, especially the unshakeable belief in democracy as a just and equitable political model. There is another critical area where commonality seems to be emerging: the path that leads from monetary policy to the political economy.