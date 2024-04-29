India’s political economy: Higher-for-longer policy rates pose a peculiar problem

India’s central bank faces a somewhat similar conundrum. RBI initiated rate hikes around the same time as the Fed in 2022, coupled with a bespoke liquidity play. This disinflationary strategy did yield dividends, but only up to a degree, given that Indian inflation right now is primarily a supply-side phenomenon. So, while the rise of India’s consumer price index has slowed from 5.7% in December 2023 to 4.9% in March 2024, its volatile elements remain elevated. The rate of food inflation, for instance, was 7.7% in March, slightly lower than February’s 7.8%.