India’s poverty debate needs to move on: Let’s adopt new norms
Summary
- We ought to acknowledge India’s success in relieving poverty by norms framed back in the 1970s, but it’s also time to revise our poverty cut-off in accordance with what we consider a ‘decent standard of living’ today.
The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) released summary results for the Household Consumer Expenditure Survey (HCES) earlier this year. This release re-ignited discussions on poverty, with commentators raising a range of issues. Using the Tendulkar Committee methodology, an SBI report estimated that poverty in India would be around 6.3% in 2022-23. Using the Rangarajan Committee methodology, C. Rangarajan and Mahendra Dev suggested that the all- India poverty ratio would be around 10%.