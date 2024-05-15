India’s poverty debate needs to move on: Let’s adopt new norms

These changes have implications for out-of-pocket expenditures on education and health. NSS surveys reveal this fact by showing the significant rise in expenditure on these accounts over the years. The reduction in mortality rates and rise in life expectancy have increased age heterogeneity in our population, with a rising share of the elderly. Changes in household composition (with the rise of unitary families) have also increased the proportion of the elderly who are living on their own. It is well documented that the medical requirements of the elderly are different from those of the young.