At a conference held in 1982 to discuss ways to align the Indian statistical system with global norms, the keynote speaker, noted economist Bagicha Singh Minhas, made an unusual presentation.
At a conference held in 1982 to discuss ways to align the Indian statistical system with global norms, the keynote speaker, noted economist Bagicha Singh Minhas, made an unusual presentation.
In a room full of Union ministers and officials from multilateral organizations, Minhas declared that India did not have much to learn from global guidelines; rather the world needed to learn a few things from National Sample Survey (NSS) norms.
In a room full of Union ministers and officials from multilateral organizations, Minhas declared that India did not have much to learn from global guidelines; rather the world needed to learn a few things from National Sample Survey (NSS) norms.
Former National Statistical Commission (NSC) member, Amitabh Kundu, recalled Minhas’ words while expressing his own concerns about the current state of the statistical system at a 2025 conference of the Indian Association of Research in National Income and Wealth (Kundu’s speech was published later in The Journal of Income and Wealth).
No one dared to contest Minhas at that session in Vigyan Bhavan, Kundu recalled, noting the global reputation of the Indian statistical system at that time.
Yet, despite that reputation, concerns that the NSS may be missing richer households in its consumption surveys, and that it may be under-estimating consumption levels, began surfacing in the 1980s itself. Till the 70s, the household consumption expenditure data reported in NSS surveys closely tracked the private final consumption expenditure estimates reported in the national accounts. From the 80s onwards, the gap began growing.
In the 90s, this gap became the subject of intense debate between reformist economists who argued that the NSS surveys were failing to capture changing consumption patterns, and left-wing economists who claimed that the economic reforms programme had impoverished the country.
In an attempt to respond to its critics, the NSS made hasty changes to its survey design in the 1999-2000 survey round, which made that year’s survey results practically unusable. In the wake of that fiasco, NSS officials became cautious about introducing changes to the consumption survey.
It was only in 2022-23 that the consumption survey underwent a major methodological revamp. By all accounts, the design of the 2022-23 survey and the follow-up round in 2023-24 mark an improvement over the past. The gap between survey and national accounts data has reduced to some extent now.
Yet, the lack of a bridge survey (or a sub-sample that allows clean comparison with past data) has meant that new survey rounds cannot be matched with earlier survey data. The lack of comparable survey data and the absence of official poverty estimates has led to a data vacuum, feeding a polarized debate on the extent of poverty in India.
While people are willing to accept the fact that access to toilets, pucca housing, bank accounts and other household assets and amenities have increased sharply over the past decade, the decline in poverty remains contested.
The World Bank’s latest poverty update—which suggests that India has virtually eliminated extreme poverty—has only served to reignite the debate on India’s poverty figures.
The government must conduct a bridge survey to ensure that new survey figures can be compared with the past, and publish an official time-series on poverty figures based on the results of such a survey. As an acknowledged pioneer in economic measurement, India should not have to depend on multilateral organizations to track poverty in the country.