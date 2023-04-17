India’s power distribution sector has been beset with multiple structural problems. Most distribution utilities (discoms) have suffered from increasing aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, widening financial losses and growing debt burdens. Tariff revisions in many states have lagged increases in power costs, contributing to widening gaps between the cost of supply and revenue realized. This perilous state of discom finances results in multiple challenges, such as their inability to make timely payments to generation and transmission companies, and lagging investments in long-term infrastructure.

In the Union ministry of power’s 10th Integrated Ratings and Ranking report on discoms, released last August, companies were evaluated for the first time on a cash basis rather than on an accrual basis. This revealed the true financial stress in the sector, partly accentuated by covid. While there were bright spots in performance, such as public discoms in Gujarat and Haryana and several private discoms, financial indicators deteriorated for the majority.

The just-released 11th Integrated Ratings report indicates that the sector might be turning a corner. The gap between expenditure and income on a cash-adjusted basis (ACS-ARR Gap in industry parlance) reduced substantially to ₹53,000 crore in 2021-22 compared to ₹97,000 crore in 2019-20, despite an 8% increase in total gross input energy. Most of this improvement was contributed by utilities from five states: Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. The sector wide cash-adjusted ACS-ARR gap per unit has improved to 40 paise, down from 79 paise in 2019-20 and 89 paise in 2020-21.

Another key metric, AT&C losses, reduced to 16.5% in 2021-22, lower than 19.5% in 2019-20 and 21.5% in 2020-21. Bill collection efficiency increased by over 3% to reach 96% in 2021-22. While the sector continues to be highly indebted, the rate of its increase appears to be slowing. Overall, the power distribution sector increased debt by ₹34,000 crore in 2021-22, compared to ₹60,000 crore in 2020-21. Average debt service coverage ratio for the sector also turned positive.

Early signs of a turnaround?: What led to this improved trajectory and is it sustainable? The improvement is the result of Central government reforms, state government efforts to provide financial assistance and disburse subsidy amounts, and discom efforts to improve their internal processes.

The power ministry’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is a reform- and result-based approach with an outlay of ₹3 trillion. The RDSS incorporates pre-qualifying criteria for disbursal of funds, including trajectories for reducing the ACS-ARR gap and AT&C losses, timely publication of tariffs and liquidation of past state-arrears. Additional prudential norms for lenders include similar provisions. Power Finance Corporation and REC, the principal lenders in the sector, have linked their interest rates to the annual ratings exercise in a bid to catalyse discipline and performance improvement.

Several state governments have taken proactive actions. They have provided close to ₹56,000 crore of equity, often via capital grants for loan takeovers, in the past three years. Significantly, state governments disbursed 100% of the tariff subsidy amount booked in 2021-22 and cleared some arrears. Six states showed most improvement in subsidy disbursal: Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. In the past, states would fall short in disbursing tariff subsidies, widening financial gaps in discom balance sheets.

Discoms have also taken significant steps by replacing physical bill generation and payment with digital billing and online payments to ease collections, leveraging specialized software for customer tracking, monitoring defaults, and identifying thefts. The majority have shifted to Ind-AS accounting standards.

The green shoots in the 11th Integrated Rating report indicate that concerted action across Central and state governments, discom managements and regulators could set the sector on the right path. Reforms such as Late Payment Surcharge Rules 2022, and mandatory energy accounting and auditing can prove pivotal in liquidating payables to generation/transmission companies and addressing AT&C losses. The RDSS has set ambitious targets for installation of pre-paid smart-meters and communicable feeder meters, which can deliver significant improvements in metering and billing processes. Discoms must adopt improved accounting practices (adopt Ind-AS, prepare quarterly accounts), and conduct energy audits. They also need enhanced data analytics capabilities to leverage smart infrastructure and identify opportunities to reduce AT&C losses. Further, it is important to expedite capital projects for a wider smart-meter rollout, and to strengthen the system utilizing RDSS funds. State governments need to observe stronger fiscal discipline. They must disburse full tariff subsidy amounts and clear past arrears in a timely manner. Various schemes which have linked state disbursements with lending terms can provide the right impetus for that. Finally, regulators must ensure timely issuance of cost- reflective tariff orders.

A full power-sector turnaround could be a multi-year process, as problems have built up over decades. However, recent results provide cause for optimism after years of sliding performance in this important sector.

Suvojoy Sengupta & Abhilesh Babel are, respectively, a partner and venture leader at McKinsey & Company