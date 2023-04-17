There are fresh signs that power distribution has turned a corner4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:33 PM IST
A new report by the power ministry shows Indian discoms on an improvement path but sustaining it remains a challenge
India’s power distribution sector has been beset with multiple structural problems. Most distribution utilities (discoms) have suffered from increasing aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, widening financial losses and growing debt burdens. Tariff revisions in many states have lagged increases in power costs, contributing to widening gaps between the cost of supply and revenue realized. This perilous state of discom finances results in multiple challenges, such as their inability to make timely payments to generation and transmission companies, and lagging investments in long-term infrastructure.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×