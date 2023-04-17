There are fresh signs that power distribution has turned a corner

The green shoots in the 11th Integrated Rating report indicate that concerted action across Central and state governments, discom managements and regulators could set the sector on the right path. Reforms such as Late Payment Surcharge Rules 2022, and mandatory energy accounting and auditing can prove pivotal in liquidating payables to generation/transmission companies and addressing AT&C losses. The RDSS has set ambitious targets for installation of pre-paid smart-meters and communicable feeder meters, which can deliver significant improvements in metering and billing processes. Discoms must adopt improved accounting practices (adopt Ind-AS, prepare quarterly accounts), and conduct energy audits. They also need enhanced data analytics capabilities to leverage smart infrastructure and identify opportunities to reduce AT&C losses. Further, it is important to expedite capital projects for a wider smart-meter rollout, and to strengthen the system utilizing RDSS funds. State governments need to observe stronger fiscal discipline. They must disburse full tariff subsidy amounts and clear past arrears in a timely manner. Various schemes which have linked state disbursements with lending terms can provide the right impetus for that. Finally, regulators must ensure timely issuance of cost- reflective tariff orders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}