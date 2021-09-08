India’s presidency of the UNSC fortified our role in world affairs

The maritime security event was chaired by the Prime Minister himself which saw participation from several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was also the first Security Council (SC) meeting chaired by an Indian PM. We witnessed the first Presidential Statement issued on the holistic concept of maritime security. In spite of differences and nuances in the understanding of what this security entails, India worked closely with all SC members to ensure the statement’s adoption by consensus. It includes the following under the broad rubric of maritime security: the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, terrorism, freedom of navigation, piracy, transnational crimes and other illicit activities, trafficking in arms, humans and others, strengthening international and regional cooperation, etc. This document promises to set the template of future discussions on maritime security, an area of high important for us.