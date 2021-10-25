India’s productivity challenge is especially steep in service sectors

While low-productivity services will continue to employ the majority of the country’s workforce, there is no clear-cut policy path to improve the productivity of workers in these sectors. Traditionally, the scope for using technology to improve workers’ productivity was limited in these services. But in recent years, technology has helped improve productivity in service industries such as ride hailing. Could workers in other services also benefit from the use of technology, or would it lead only to bigger gains for owners of capital? Would an improvement in organizational efficiencies such as better managerial practices and soft skills help improve productivity? Would trade in services increase and offer opportunities to specialize, scale up and raise productivity? How far would quality certification help? How would an increase in real value added per person be distributed between workers and capital owners? Answers to these questions require deeper research and analysis, but would help India raise prosperity and lower inequality.