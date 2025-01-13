Opinion
India’s quick food delivery face-off: Whose data is it anyway?
Summary
- If quick-food platforms are breaking the rules of fair competition, as restaurants allege, they should be hauled up by antitrust authorities. But data-driven innovation is welcome. It will favour consumers and help the Indian market evolve.
That successful online aggregators would loom ever larger over the small suppliers enrolled on their platforms was obvious all along.
