Update India’s reform agenda: Freeing up urban land should be treated as an economic imperative
Summary
Land supply constraints impose significant costs on the economy. They get in the way of productivity, inclusion and economic growth. Studies have indicated what must be done by way of policy reforms but the challenge is to push them through.
India recently notified the long-awaited modifications of its labour laws, streamlining outdated and punitive regulations that had raised the cost of doing business and discouraged scale.
