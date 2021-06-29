India’s relief package won’t affect its budget math much

Overall, the economic relief package is dominated by the extension of guarantees of around ₹2.6 trillion, which will have a limited fiscal cost upfront. The announcements of spending ₹1.1 trillion towards free food and an enhanced fertilizer subsidy, while welcome, had already been made earlier this year. Moreover, schemes worth ₹2.4 trillion are spread over a duration of two to five years. We have estimated the fresh fiscal outlay of the new announcements included in this package at ₹50,000-70,000 crore for 2021-22, or 0.2-0.3% of the country’s estimated nominal GDP.