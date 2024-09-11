India’s renewable energy target may prove elusive without course correction
Summary
- Achieving 500GW of RE generation by 2030 calls for addressing the pain points that are slowing India’s transition away from fossil-fuel electricity. We need a new approach based on an equitable sharing of demand and price risks between power producers and discoms/grid operators.
India’s energy transition will be centred around the use of solar photovoltaic (PV) technology for at least the next 25 years. Going beyond the country’s declared target of 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil-based power capacity by 2030, projections now show that solar-based capacity could reach an order of 1,000GW by 2047. Presently, it is at 85GW.