India’s renewed nuclear energy thrust is for the world to emulate

While France, Germany, Finland and many other countries including India have run nuclear plants safely for seven decades, there have been two catastrophic accidents. In April 1986, a meltdown at the Chernobyl plant in what was then the Soviet Union caused a large number of deaths. It necessitated a mass evacuation of 350,000 people, and the creation of a 2,600 square km exclusion zone with lethal levels of radioactivity. In 2011, the Fukushima plant in Japan was flooded out by a tsunami, which led to contamination of the Pacific Ocean and the evacuation of 150,000. There are concerns the Ukraine War could result in fresh disasters at the decommissioned Chernobyl plant and the operational Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.