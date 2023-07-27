India’s rice export curbs could prove too myopic for its good

Indian policymakers have their defence ready against such complaints. We have seen it all before. They will likely point out that the ban doesn’t extend to the most popular Indian variant, basmati. This will be little consolation to Indians abroad, particularly those from South India, many of whom prefer shorter-grain varieties. They could also, with perfect truth, point out that in spite of the ban on wheat exports announced last year, India actually shipped out almost twice as much wheat during the summer of 2022 as it had the previous year. This wasn’t because of leakages in the system. Partly, it was because contracts signed before the ban were still being fulfilled. But it was also because other governments could lobby Indian officials to make exceptions for specific wheat shipments. A similar system will probably now be put into place for rice exports.