India’s rival is Vietnam in the game of attracting global manufacturers
Summary
- New Delhi has been urged to lower its import tariffs as that would help the country join global value chains. It can’t expect investment focused only on its domestic market.
If India wants to build a robust computer and electronics manufacturing industry, it needs to shift focus, fast. Instead of concentrating on its domestic market, it should become regionally competitive and export-driven. That would mean recognizing that Vietnam, not China, is its biggest rival.