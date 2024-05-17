India’s rural awakening: An economic growth engine
More than half the value addition in the manufacturing sector is now generated in rural areas and about two-thirds of rural income comes from non-farm activities. Rural development can be accelerated to achieve double-digit growth rates and make India’s land distribution less lopsided.
India’s growth drivers, especially in the manufacturing sector, are moving from urban to rural areas. This has enabled the country’s rural economy to grow at a faster pace, growing by a real annual average of 7.3% during the past decade, compared to 5.4% in the urban economy. India’s rural awakening has the potential to achieve double-digit growth rates if the pace of structural transformation can be accelerated in rural zones. This requires increased investment in physical and human infrastructure.