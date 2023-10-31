India's shrinking IT hiring here to stay, drastic change in thinking needed

For India's $245 billion IT industry, 2023 will go down as a watershed year. For the first time in a quarter of a century, the country's top ten IT companies, employing over 2 million professionals, are set to end the current fiscal with fewer employees than they began with.

According to a Mint analysis, for the first time ever, the ten biggest IT services companies, also the largest employers in the sector, ended the first half of the current financial year with substantially reduced workforce. Notable examples include Infosys with a decrease of 14,470 employees, Wipro by 13,863, Cognizant by 9,700, and TCS by 5,810.

This is no one-off driven by a single bad quarter. Post the hiring spree triggered by a pandemic-driven IT expenditure boost in 2020-21, these giants have been reporting diminishing numbers. Recruitment delays have become common, in some instances extending over a year.

For the last quarter of a century, the IT sector's revenue growth paralleled increases in profit and headcount. That correlation now seems broken, perhaps for good.

For starters, growth has been slowing, attributed to a multitude of factors - largely global. With over two-thirds of India’s IT revenue sourced from clients in developed markets like the US and EU, their growth deceleration, coupled with geopolitical tensions in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East, are impacting spending.

Moreover, advancements in AI, machine learning, and automation are diminishing demand for human skills. Many routine, and advanced, tasks are now automated.

This has led to reduced growth prospects for India’s IT services exporters. According to credit ratings agency Icra Ltd., the sector is expected to log a 3-5% growth in FY24, down from 9.2% in FY23.

Indian IT’s key sectors of banking, financial services, insurance, retail and telecom are predicted to be particularly affected by spending cuts. All this will lead to squeezed margins. And when margins get squeezed, the first head to experience cuts is staff cost, which accounts for around 70% of total expenses for IT majors.

For the IT Inc., this is a double-edged sword. While leaner margins put payrolls under pressure, the need for specialized skills inflates costs due to premium salaries for specialized roles. According to a Mint report, staff costs hit a six-year high for the top three IT majors, TCS, HCL Tech and Infosys, with the expense accounting for more than half the revenue for the big three.

All this has led to higher than average cuts in campus hires, as well as delayed onboarding of freshers.

This has major implications for other stakeholders in the IT ecosystem, not the least the education sector. According to AICTE data, about 44% of available engineering seats went without takes in the previous academic year. This year, the figure’s reportedly risen to 54%. Lack of campus placements, delayed onboarding and stagnant starting salaries, which have not grown in a decade, have led to a steady decline in enrolments in engineering courses.

Besides, the top tier IITs and NITs, others largely produce unemployable engineering grads – a skills gap the IT industry filled on its own by hiring and training freshers at its expense. Moreover, the challenge of producing employable graduates has escalated. To address the skills gap, educational institutions must overhaul their curriculum, infrastructure, and faculty, focusing on modern-day, industry-relevant competencies.

That is no longer feasible, at anything like the current scale. This means the education sector will have to invest heavily in infrastructure, faculty and courses to produce graduates with he kind of new age skills in demand by employers.

Cities renowned as IT hubs – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram – must also recalibrate their growth strategies. Historically beneficiaries of the IT boom, they now face the onus of proactive infrastructure development.

Furthermore, the broader economy stands at risk. India's tech professionals, numbering over 5 million, have been the backbone of the nation's affluent middle class, fueling sectors from real estate to automobiles. Any constraint on this segment threatens India's overarching growth narrative.