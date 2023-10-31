India's shrinking IT hiring here to stay, drastic change in thinking needed
Summary
- India's tech professionals, numbering over 5 million, have been the backbone of the nation's affluent middle class, fueling sectors from real estate to automobiles
For India's $245 billion IT industry, 2023 will go down as a watershed year. For the first time in a quarter of a century, the country's top ten IT companies, employing over 2 million professionals, are set to end the current fiscal with fewer employees than they began with.