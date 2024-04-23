India's space ambitions: Market forces are with us
Summary
- Policy emphasis, coupled with enhanced geopolitical influence, could bolster our space economy after the opening up of this sector placed it on an upward trajectory.
The Indian startup ecosystem within the space sector stands out as a remarkable success story, where technology innovators harness their expertise to craft solutions aimed at not only fostering self-sufficiency, but also positioning India as a global front-runner. From ambitious ventures to celestial bodies like the Moon and Mars, and even to an observation post for the Sun, India’s space endeavours have renewed enthusiasm among aspiring spacefarers. With notable achievements like the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India has consolidated its status as a major space explorer.