India's space ambitions: Market forces are with us

Government reforms in this sector include a relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations. The Centre has permitted FDI under the automatic route in the space sector up to 74% for satellite making, 49% for launch vehicles and 100% for manufacturing components and systems. These relaxed rules will empower Indian space startups to tap global capital. Consequently, Indian space startups can now explore innovative business models. Moreover, there is a pressing need to bridge the gap between space technology and practical applications. We also need to acknowledge the strategic significance of dual-use capabilities that require a judicious balance of their commercial potential with their implications for our national security.