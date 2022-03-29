India's space economy boom is here

The other element of arbitrariness comes from the inability to put an accurate number to the value of some things. Some years ago, government employees went on strike for 21 days in Bihar. In terms of the actual impact on society and the economy, very little was discernible. That would lead one to question the value of the services provided by the civil service of the state. However, the value of their services is totted up as the total value of the payout of civil service salaries. However, a well-functioning civil service delivering efficient administration can add immense value to the economy by enabling things to take place smoothly. This value or its absence is not captured in national income accounting. The value of Google searches, free for the one who carries out the search, is similarly not captured. Similar is the case with a range of space-enabled services. What is the value of geo-tagging of photographs, or of a driver reaching her destination using Google Maps, a service that depends on Global Positioning System satellites of the American defence establishment?