India’s startup valuation race mustn’t be reckless

There is a popular saying that a crisis is all you need to separate the strong from the weak. The economic crisis in the form of rising interest rates and shrinking systemic liquidity is taking its toll on tech startups which have been nourished on years of easy money and tidal waves of overseas investments in the form of private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) inflows. One unicorn after another in India has wilted under the pressure, but the woes in the spotlight are those of edtech leader Byju’s. The company’s results for 2020-21 were finally released last week after a delay of 18 months. Its auditor had required changes and two discomforting facts were revealed. One, the business had merrily been booking unaccrued revenue, due in the future but not yet earned, thereby inflating its top line and valuation. Byju’s has now shown losses of ₹4,589 crore for 2020-21, on the back of consolidated revenues of only ₹2,428 crore, reflecting a write-back from previous years. It took other liberties of accounting. It was also remiss, for example, in its treatment of the interest component paid to it for passing on to associated lenders by subscribers who had taken loans to cover their fees.

