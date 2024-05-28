India's state sector is thriving but that’s not good news for the economy

Ten years ago, when Narendra Modi rode an electoral wave to power in New Delhi, many expected that he would be far more supportive of the private sector than previous Indian leaders. As a candidate, Modi was quoted as saying: “I believe government has no business to do business," and one of the many slogans of that 2014 campaign was “minimum government, maximum governance." That seemed as close to laissez-faire Thatcherism as one could expect in India.