India’s statistical system still has questions to answer

Once these conditions changed, the statistical system lost its dynamism. An official review of the statistical system in 1979-80 (Narain-Bhatnagar committee) expressed dismay over the growing gulf between the world of official statistics and that of statistical research. It highlighted the system’s inability to meet the data requirements of policymakers in a timely manner, and the lack of statistical inputs in decision-making. Unfortunately, key recommendations of that committee weren’t implemented. The apathy of the ruling establishment meant that the statistical system was ill-equipped to face the demands of a fast-growing market-driven economy in the 1990s. At that point, the statistical crisis was too severe to be ignored. The Rangarajan commission was set up to stem the tide.