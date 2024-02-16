India’s stock market stands apart as an enabler of mass prosperity
Summary
- The stock market plays a largely under-appreciated role in channelling funds to deserving enterprises that generate jobs at scale and we can expect India’s market to outperform its emerging peers.
India’s stock market value crossing $4 trillion separates us from competitors; Brazil, Mexico, Thailand and Malaysia are worth about $0.5 trillion each, with Chile and Vietnam about $0.2 trillion. Our milestone is interesting, but history suggests that quality matters more than quantity; the 1988 launch of the Morgan Stanley Composite Index for emerging markets (MSCI-EM) gave Malaysia a weight of 33% (now 2%) and Brazil, Chile and Mexico also 33% (now 10%). Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is unchanged from when China took over 27 years ago. We believe India’s qualitative stock-market differentiation—in terms of complexity, diversity and institutionalization—creates a fertile substratum for mass prosperity.