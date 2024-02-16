India’s stock market stands apart as an enabler of mass prosperity

The Brihadaranyak Upanishad says: You are what your deep, driving desire is. As your desire is, so is your will. As your will is, so is your deed. As your deed is, so is your destiny. India’s magnificent desire for democracy in 1947 was accompanied by an economic experiment that failed our destiny. China’s economic model after Mao forced its citizens to choose between their wallets and freedoms; it still bears the costs of that contradiction. India missed its tryst with destiny, but has made a new appointment that combines democracy with mass prosperity. It is an appointment we will keep.