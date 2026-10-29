India's strong GDP numbers: What use are they if people don’t benefit?

The situation has worsened lately. Between 2019 and 2024, rural wages rose 5.2% a year in rupees but fell 0.4% a year once inflation is taken into account. But it was not always like this. Between October 2007 and October 2013, a Reserve Bank of India working paper found that average growth in nominal agricultural and non-agricultural wages outpaced inflation by about 7 percentage points. Such high real wage growth has not been seen since.