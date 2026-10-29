Imagine a young woman walking into a gleaming office tower in Bengaluru. She has an offer letter to join a top company in India’s celebrated information technology industry, which earned revenues of about $283 billion in 2024-25 and employs 5.8 million Indians. Her starting salary is ₹3.6 lakh a year. Given India’s notoriously difficult job market, she counts herself lucky.
India's strong GDP numbers: What use are they if people don’t benefit?
SummaryIndia’s flashy GDP figures don’t reveal the pain. Real incomes haven’t risen in years and corporate profits have swollen. In contrast, competing economies such as Vietnam have seen real incomes rise. India could follow their model and adjust wages regularly based on living costs to benefit workers.
Imagine a young woman walking into a gleaming office tower in Bengaluru. She has an offer letter to join a top company in India’s celebrated information technology industry, which earned revenues of about $283 billion in 2024-25 and employs 5.8 million Indians. Her starting salary is ₹3.6 lakh a year. Given India’s notoriously difficult job market, she counts herself lucky.
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