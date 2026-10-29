India's strong GDP numbers: What use are they if people don’t benefit?

Imagine a young woman walking into a gleaming office tower in Bengaluru. She has an offer letter to join a top company in India’s celebrated information technology industry, which earned revenues of about $283 billion in 2024-25 and employs 5.8 million Indians. Her starting salary is ₹3.6 lakh a year. Given India’s notoriously difficult job market, she counts herself lucky.
Imagine a young woman walking into a gleaming office tower in Bengaluru. She has an offer letter to join a top company in India’s celebrated information technology industry, which earned revenues of about $283 billion in 2024-25 and employs 5.8 million Indians. Her starting salary is ₹3.6 lakh a year. Given India’s notoriously difficult job market, she counts herself lucky.
What she probably doesn’t know is that in 2010, the same company offered freshers ₹3.25 lakh a year. Her pay is marginally higher than what her predecessors earned 15 years ago. Prices, meanwhile, have more than doubled. In real terms, her starting salary is half of what it was in 2010.
Stagnant real wages for large sections of India’s workforce have become a feature of the economy. The government’s own Economic Survey concedes that for salaried and self-employed workers, real earnings in 2023-24 had still not recovered to their 2017-18 level.
Every month, the government’s Labour Bureau records wages for myriad occupations, from ploughing and harvesting to carpentry and construction. Adjusted for inflation, those wages have barely moved in a decade.
Economists Arindam Das and Jean Drèze, using Labour Bureau data, found that inflation-adjusted rural wages grew barely above zero percent a year over the decade to 2023-24.
The situation has worsened lately. Between 2019 and 2024, rural wages rose 5.2% a year in rupees but fell 0.4% a year once inflation is taken into account. But it was not always like this. Between October 2007 and October 2013, a Reserve Bank of India working paper found that average growth in nominal agricultural and non-agricultural wages outpaced inflation by about 7 percentage points. Such high real wage growth has not been seen since.
The plight of the Indian worker stands in stark contrast to the fortunes of corporate India. In 2025-26, profits of the Nifty 500 companies rose to 5.2% of GDP, an all-time high. The government’s Economic Survey reports that listed companies’ profits nearly tripled between 2020-21 and 2024-25, from ₹2.5 trillion to ₹7.1 trillion (roughly $34 billion to $84 billion).
How does this compare to China? In 2008, migrant workers earned about 1,340 yuan a month. By 2024, they earned 5,634 yuan. That is about three times as much after adjusting for inflation.
Further, the International Labour Organization (ILO) found that Chinese urban wages more than tripled in the decade to 2010. That means the wage growth in recent times has been on the back of already growing incomes. The Chinese economy grew and incomes of workers grew with it, while India’s economy grew but worker incomes stagnated.
The government is not unaware of any of this. Speaking at the All India Management Association in September, the chief economic advisor told corporate India that “growth changes the country only when it is shared honestly between those who do the work and those who put up the money.”
He went on to argue that “…if we held down wages, delay paying suppliers, and keep the difference as profit, that becomes self-defeating.”
The finance minister, addressing the same convention later, said India’s next phase of consumption growth would be driven by wage growth and upward mobility, and cautioned companies against building their strategy around affluent urban buyers alone.
But these comments are no substitute for policy. And they come without the balm of acknowledgment of a lost decade of wage stagnation. Instead of exhortations that make them sound helpless, perhaps our policymakers should reflect on their policy choices.
In 2019, the government gave corporate India one of the biggest tax cuts ever, with ₹1.45 trillion a year in forgone revenue. The Prime Minister tweeted that “The step to cut corporate tax is historic. It will give a great stimulus to #MakeInIndia, attract private investment from across the globe, improve competitiveness of our private sector, create more jobs and result in a win-win for 130 crore Indians.”
The promised broad-based investment boom did not follow on anything like the scale advertised, and the mixed evidence on corporate tax cuts did not justify the certainty with which those claims were made.
The lesson from other countries is that wage growth is a policy choice. Vietnam, which competes with India for factories leaving China, offers the clearest example. Every year, it revises the minimum wage, keeping in mind living costs and inflation. It raised the floor by 6% in 2024 and 7.2% in 2026, and has recommended a 7.8% increase for 2027.
Meanwhile, investment has been strong. China’s Communist Party has written into its latest five-year plan that a greater share of national income should go to those who work, and that wages should rise at a reasonable rate. This in a country where the average factory worker is far better-off than their Indian counterpart. Meanwhile, India’s government asks its companies to be fair and leaves it at that. Exhortation is not policy.
Following the release of the gross domestic product data for the first-quarter of 2026-27, the Prime Minister asked the country to celebrate India’s 7.8% growth rate. But a growth rate is not an end, and it is time we looked at India’s growth model more critically. We must ask what use is the economic growth that is disconnected from personal growth.
The author is an author, economist and member of the Indian National Congress.