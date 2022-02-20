India’s structural opportunity in a new age of financial repression

Historically, the only easy way to preserve the purchasing power of savings during such repression was for capital to leave the repressive system. We should thus expect an acceleration of capital outflows from the developed world. This new developed world monetary system would create new problems for India, not just in the form of higher global inflation, but also, should India continue with its current monetary policy, too much capital inflow, including the import of inflation. That Indian policymakers are not prepared to let their exchange rate be strained from capital flows is evidenced by the rapid rise in India’s foreign exchange reserves since 2014. Intervention has kept the exchange rate weak at a time when it might naturally have appreciated. If India now faces even larger capital inflows, the scale of intervention could rise. Attracting too much capital is a wonderful problem to have, but the flip side is the creation of local currency commercial bank reserves— the key liability created by the central bank on its intervention.