India's Super Sukhoi upgrade is an emblem of our geopolitical neutrality

For aviation enthusiasts, the Cold War was perhaps the most interesting time to be alive, given the myriad fourth-generation aircraft being launched in quick succession. The American and Soviet obsession to outdo each other added to the excitement. Rival fighter pilots would be enticed to defect with their flying machines to study rival technologies. Until the fall of the iron curtain, Western and Soviet aircraft types were distinct, thanks to that secrecy. Since neither side knew the true potential of the other’s fighter platform, peace prevailed on the principle of uncertainty.