Tax trends suggest India may be close to a fiscal inflection point4 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Our tax-to-GDP data has flattered to deceive in the past but the latest uptick has revived hopes of a welcome transformation.
Our tax-to-GDP data has flattered to deceive in the past but the latest uptick has revived hopes of a welcome transformation.
Tax collections have outpaced growth in India’s underlying economy for two years in a row now. This can have profound implications for the fiscal foundation of the Indian state in case the trend can be sustained over the rest of this decade.