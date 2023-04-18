Tax trends suggest India may be close to a fiscal inflection point

Look at the data in the two charts. The first shows that the ratio of direct taxes collected by the Union government has inched up in the past two or three years, and it is now close to its peak of fiscal 2007-08, just before the economic boom of that decade ended. The second chart shows that the share of direct taxes in total tax collections by the Union as well as state governments is still below its peak during the first decade of this century, but still much higher than the regressive tax structure we had before the 1991 reforms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}