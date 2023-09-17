India’s tea industry needs policy liberalization for rejuvenation

India’s tea industry needs policy liberalization for rejuvenation4 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Supply-side restrictions need to be cast aside and demand needs stimulation for this industry to grow and fulfil its potential
The Indian tea industry is big. It is the second-largest producer of tea in the world (with more than 1.3 million tonnes of tea production annually) and the third-largest exporter (earning about $1 billion a year). But despite consuming about 85% of its tea domestically, India’s per capita tea consumption, at around 800gm per year, is among the world’s lowest.