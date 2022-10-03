India’s Telecommunication Bill: A case for balance and elegance4 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 10:34 PM IST
It’s an enabler of a modern telecom sector whose importance means it’s vital to fix weaknesses in the current draft’s details
On 22 September 2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) published a draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, which proposes to replace laws dating back more than 140 years that have governed the country’s journey from a technological backwater to one of the World’s leading democratic digital economies.