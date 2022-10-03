India’s Telecommunication Bill: A case for balance and elegance

The Bill has a very different purpose and is being created to encourage innovation and enterprise, and enable business. While a more modern (and business friendly) Bill could have narrowly defined only services which it seeks to license or regulate, the Bill regrettably clings on to some colonial roots. It reserves an even wider “exclusive privilege" over “services of any description" made available through wired or wireless means, along with all networks, infrastructure and spectrum. This means that all these things stand restricted until they are permitted by the government under a licence, registration or exclusion.