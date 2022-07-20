India’s tenfold path to manage exchange rate volatility

The second tool used is aimed at garnering non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits. It was done in 1998 and 2000 through Resurgent India bonds and India Millennium Deposits, when banks reached out asking NRIs to put in money with attractive interest rates. The forex risk was borne by Indian banks. This is always a useful way for the country to mobilize a good sum of forex, though the challenge is when the debt has to be redeemed. At the time of deposits, the rates tend to be attractive, but once the crisis ends, the same rate cannot be offered on deposit renewals. Therefore, the idea has limitations.