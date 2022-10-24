India’s top givers

Celebrating wealth gains made by the affluent remains somewhat controversial in India, but philanthropy is another matter. HCL founder Shiv Nadar and his family topped the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List for 2022 as “India’s most generous", with an estimated ₹1,161 crore given away over the course of a year. They displaced Wipro’s Azim Premji and family, who held the top position for two straight years before slipping to the second spot in the latest ranking, with donations placed at ₹484 crore. Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani and family were ranked third, with the A.V. Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla and family fourth. India’s richest man Gautam Adani and his family were seventh on the list. Other prominent names made an appearance too. The report’s findings show more of India’s wealthy taking to charity. Over the last five years, the number of donors who’ve given more than ₹100 crore grew from two to 15 and over ₹50 crore from five to 20. New wealth creators like Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, aged 36, is the youngest philanthropist on the list. These sums cannot solve too many problems, given their scale, but every effort helps and must be applauded.

