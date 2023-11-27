India’s topsy-turvy money market needs a remedial plan

But this anomalous market situation of differentiated liquidity also means that there will always be banks that need funds on a daily basis. RBI’s MSF funds come at 6.75% and there are limits to which this window can be accessed. It is the call money market that first gets into action, where banks with surplus funds lend to those who need them. So long as the rate is up to 6.74%, or just under the MSF rate, banks in deficit will borrow from the call market before accessing the MSF facility. And then, after using up their MSF limits, they may need to return to the call market. Hence, at times of high money demand, the weighted average call rate can go beyond the MSF’s 6.75%.