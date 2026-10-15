India's tourism boom: How we may be underpricing one of the biggest risks it faces

India is investing heavily in tourism, but it may be underpricing the biggest risk to those investments. A hotel can be built in a year, but a tourism asset can last for decades. If the climate, water supply or physical access to a destination deteriorates during that period, today’s profitable project can become tomorrow’s expensive liability.
India is investing heavily in tourism, but it may be underpricing the biggest risk to those investments. A hotel can be built in a year, but a tourism asset can last for decades. If the climate, water supply or physical access to a destination deteriorates during that period, today’s profitable project can become tomorrow’s expensive liability.
The stakes are huge. India recorded almost 4.3 billion domestic tourist visits in 2025, while tourism’s estimated direct and indirect contribution to GDP was about ₹15.7 trillion, supporting 84.6 million jobs, according to the tourism ministry. That makes climate risk a tourism-business problem, not just an environmental one.
The stakes are huge. India recorded almost 4.3 billion domestic tourist visits in 2025, while tourism’s estimated direct and indirect contribution to GDP was about ₹15.7 trillion, supporting 84.6 million jobs, according to the tourism ministry. That makes climate risk a tourism-business problem, not just an environmental one.
India’s mountains, beaches and pilgrimage centres are among its biggest tourism assets. They are also places where climate change can constrain the ability to accommodate visitors. The Himalayas face rising temperatures, changing precipitation and growing exposure to floods and landslides, while tourism adds pressure on roads, water, waste and emergency systems, as a government assessment has found.
The economics can be counter-intuitive. Climate change may not reduce demand for a destination. On the contrary, it can increase it. Hotter plains could send more visitors towards cooler mountain destinations even as those places struggle with water, congestion and unstable slopes. The result could be rising demand colliding with falling effective capacity.
Pilgrimage tourism makes the problem particularly clear. Visitor numbers at Uttarakhand’s Char Dham destinations have risen from about 1 million annually in the early 2000s to around 5 million in 2023.
Yet, a recent peer-reviewed study estimated sustainable daily limits of 15,778 visitors at Badrinath, 13,111 at Kedarnath, 8,178 at Gangotri and 6,160 at Yamunotri. The issue is not that tourism must be stopped. It is that visitor demand cannot be treated as the same thing as economically sustainable capacity.
The same tension exists on India’s coast. In Goa, tourism attracts 3-4 times the state’s resident population, according to the government’s climate assessment. As much as 14.7% of the state’s land is below 15 metres above sea level, while rising sea levels, flooding and increasingly heavy rainfall pose growing risks.
For a coastal hotel, therefore, the asset is not just the building. Its value depends on the closeby beach, access roads, drainage, electricity, water and the surrounding ecosystem continuing to function. If any of these fail repeatedly, occupancy could fall and operating costs rise even if the building survives.
That is how climate risk becomes financial risk—through business interruption, repair costs, insurance, financing and even asset impairment. India’s tourism policy needs to reflect this reality. The tourism ministry already has a national sustainable-tourism strategy, but climate risk must move from a sustainability consideration to a condition of investment approval.
Large hotels, resorts, airports and other forms of tourism infrastructure should face forward-looking assessments of flood, heat, water, landslide, cyclone and coastal risks over their expected economic lives. Projects in high-risk locations should have to demonstrate how those risks will be managed before capital is committed.
Carrying capacity should also function as an operating constraint rather than a theoretical number. Visitor and vehicle limits should reflect water availability, waste capacity, road access and also emergency services. The principle is already being tested in Uttarakhand, where a new $126.4 million Asian Development Bank programme combines tourism development with transport, water supply, waste management, disaster preparedness and nature-based protection.
This is the right model because individual businesses cannot make a destination resilient by themselves. A hotel can conserve water but it cannot create a municipal water system. A resort can strengthen its own structures but cannot secure the roads connecting it to local sites.
The financing question will be harder to answer. Developing countries are expected to require $310 billion to $365 billion a year for climate adaptation by 2035, while international public adaptation finance was only $26 billion in 2023, according to the United Nations.
India will, therefore, need to make every adaptation rupee work harder, using public money to protect shared infrastructure and ‘crowd in’ private capital. That means destination-resilience funds, climate-risk screening for tourism lending, insurance incentives for resilient assets and greater use of natural systems such as forests, wetlands, mangroves and dunes as protective infrastructure.
The larger change needed in India’s approach is conceptual. The country has spent years asking how many tourists a destination can attract. It now needs to ask a more difficult question. How many tourists can that destination safely, profitably and sustainably accommodate as the climate changes?
If the answer is lower than the number assumed in today’s investment plans, climate change would not merely threaten tourism, it would challenge the value of assets being built to serve it. In many ways, it is already doing this.
The author is an independent expert based in New Delhi, Kolkata and Odisha. Twitter: @scurve Instagram: @soumya.scurve.