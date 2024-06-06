India's trade deficit: A comprehensive strategy could boost exports
Summary
- We need to understand how gains from trade relations can be maximized to enhance our overall trade ecosystem. India’s main priority should be to boost domestic manufacturing by leveraging competitive advantages, move up the value chain and invest in technology and innovation.
India’s recently released trade figures have become a subject of intense scrutiny, and rightly so. The line that grabbed attention points to India registering trade deficits with nine of its top 10 trading partners in 2023-24. India’s imports from China, the UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Iraq, Indonesia, Hong Kong and South Korea surpassed its exports to these nine nations.